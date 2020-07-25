Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Factory Unlocked Cell Phone |US Version – Single SIM | 256GB of Storage | Folding Glass Technology | Long-Lasting Battery | US Warranty | Mirror Purple



Price: $1,353.08

(as of Jul 25,2020 15:54:35 UTC – Details)



An expansive smartphone experience with a groundbreaking new foldable glass display high-definition camera and Hideaway Hinge to capture your life from every angle Your new Galaxy Z Flip includes exclusive access to a dedicated support team on demand by phone and white glove care in-person onboarding tutorials and enhanced options for mail-in repair * Galaxy Z Concierge On demand support from a dedicated team through an exclusive line * You use the Galaxy Z Concierge by accessing the Samsung Members App† on your Galaxy Z Flip You can access 24 hours a day 7 days a week One-time Screen Replacement First time inner screen replacement at an exclusive rate of $119 with same-day service at designated locations† or expedited mail-in repair service *

Trade-In With Samsung: Buy a new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and get up to $700 in Amazon credit with an eligible trade-in device through July 19, 2020

From palm to pocket Easy to fold easy to hold Galaxy Z Flip’s sleek Compact-Fold design flips closed for pocket-sized portability Slip the cell phone into a pocket or bag and go

Beauty is in the hand of the beholder Galaxy Z Flip’s unique folding form factor is enhanced with an impossible-to-ignore eyecatching exterior in your choice of stunning hues

Transform the way you capture Galaxy Z Flip’s breakthrough camera lets you shoot stream and connect hands-free from new angles With amped up night shots high-definition 4K video capture and wide-angle perspectives you can share your world whenever and wherever you are

Bend your imagination Galaxy Z Flip’s Infinity Flex Display is an immersive Dynamic AMOLED screen delivering incredible color quality With minimized bezels and no notch it’s 6 7 inches of stunning cinematic viewing

A tailored experience A sleek new form calls for a sleek new experience With Flex Mode App Continuity and Multi Active Window Galaxy Z Flip provides elegant new ways to capture share and experience content