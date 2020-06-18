Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G model seemingly have surfaced on the benchmark site Geekbench with the model number SM-F707B. The listed smartphone seems to run on Android 10 and is likely powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. This information indicates that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G will not only support 5G but will also have an upgraded processor. Previous reports also have suggested that the phone will launch in August along side Samsung Galaxy Note 20; however, the South Korean tech giant is yet to confirm this development.

The Geekbench listing shows the Samsung phone with the model number SM-F707B. A report by XDA Developers recently claimed that the model number belongs to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G for the usa market. Notably, the LTE variant of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip carries the model number SM-F700.

The Geekbench listing also highlights the motherboard as “Kona.” This is believed to be the codename for the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. The site further shows the device with 8GB RAM and Android 10. Recently, a written report suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G comes into play Black, Copper, and White colour options. It is unclear perhaps the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G might find more tweaks.

To recall, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4G version was launched in February plus it packs dual rear cameras, 3,300mAh battery, and 256GB storage. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip also comes with 8GB RAM; however, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is tipped to launch on August 5 along with the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. Samsung may also launch the next-generation Galaxy Fold 2 round the same time.

