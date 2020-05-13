Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to get a brand new brown color

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip revealed in February is available in 4 shades – Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold, and also Thom BrowneEdition But its 5G version, that’s anticipated to get here later on this year, will certainly include an additional color to the pallette.

This details originates from the people over at SamMobile, that assert the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will certainly can be found in a new brown color yet its advertising and marketing name is presently unidentified.

Samsung Galaxy Flip 4G design

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is reported to featured 256 GB storage space and also have 2 model numbers – SM-F707 B for the worldwide markets and also SM-F707 N for South Korea.

Samsung hasn’t exposed when it will certainly release the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, yet it could get here in August together with the Galaxy Fold 2 and also Galaxy Note20

Source