Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G to be announced at Note20 event on August 5

Another report about Samsungs launch event has surfaced with corroborating information. An earlier in the day report from South Korea has claims that the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 wouldnt include support for the S-Pen, but would include an updated display with 120Hz refresh rate.

A tweet through leakster Jon Prosser reviews that together with the Galaxy Note 20 collection and the Galaxy Fold two, there will furthermore be a good updated Galaxy Z Flip 5G announced at the particular August 5 event. Prosser has formerly reported regarding several leakages around Samsung and Apple launches along with accuracy.

Phones for your Samsung digital Unpacked event: Event August 5th – my source

(corroborating @UniverseIce) Note 20

Fold 2

ZFlip 5G Devices will launch on August 20th  Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 9, 2020

The current Galaxy Z Flip runs the Snapdragon 855 chipset and only has LTE support. It remains to be seen whether Samsung would update the chipset or simply make room for a 5G modem + antennas and use the same chip. Previous reports suggest that the 5G variant will also come in a 256GB base storage version and a new brown color might be introduced.









Samsung Galaxy Note20 renders

The Samsung Galaxy Note20 will come with a flat display, with much of the same features of the Galaxy S20 series. There will also be a Note20+ thats expected to arrive with a curved display but given the absence of curves on the S20 Ultra, Samsung might be officially done with them. The Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to arrive at this event as well.

As per the tweet, the launch event should take place on Wednesday, August 5 and pre:orders will certainly begin fulfillment on August 20. There’s word of a Galaxy Watch 3 plus the new pair of Gear earbuds, require will possibly arrive before that will event.

Via Twitter