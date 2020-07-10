Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G support page is up, phone is closer than ever to a launch

Samsung is holding an Unpacked event on August 5 and we are expectant of to see a plethora of devices – three Galaxy Note20 phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and an updated Galaxy Z Flip 5G with new chipset.

Samsung SM-F707B device support page

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will sell in three colors in Hungary, but there will be four versions altogether – purple, silver, and black, and copper. The last one, expected to be called Mystic Bronze, will be new for Samsung’s Fall 2020 flagships.

The Z Flip 5G is expected to obtain the Snapdragon 865 chipset, a slightly smaller battery to make room for the chip+modem combination, but no major design changes.

Source | Via (both in Hungarian)