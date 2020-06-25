Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G Spotted on TENAA; Galaxy Fold 2 Renders Show Hole-Punch Design: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has been spotted on China’s regulatory human body TENAA’s web site as per a brand new report. The listing hints at a few of the specifications of the phone that carries model number SM-F7070, believed to be the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. Adding on to this leak, a known tipster on Weibo has additionally shared some specifications for the upcoming foldable phone. In a different leak, the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 renders appear to have surfaced online showing a hole-punch design and a slim secondary display.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, a phone with model number SM-F7070, that is reported to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, was spotted on TENAA. It states that the foldable phone will come with two batteries, a 2,500mAh and a 704mAh battery for a total capacity of 3,204mAh. It also states that that the phone may have two displays, like the original, with small display being 1.05-inch in size. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G is believed to measure 167.3×73.6×7.2mm.

Gadgets 360 was unable to independently verify this listing.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated) posted some more details about the alleged Galaxy Z Flip 5G on Weibo. The phone is said to have a 6.7-inch 1,080×2,636 pixels foldable AMOLED display with a secondary 1.05-inch AMOLED display which has a resolution of 112×300 pixels. The tipster’s post also states that the phone will soon be powered by the Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC and also have dual cameras on the trunk – 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel, along with a 12-megapixel selfie shooter. The battery is believed to support 15W fast charging and the telephone may weigh 183 grams.

In a different leak, renders of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 have now been leaked by way of a patent filing. A report by Pigtou shows a graphic of what’s said to be the Galaxy Fold 2. The image shows a similar folding design because the original Samsung Galaxy Fold, but with a few changes. There is apparently a slim and tall front display which is a thin 6.23-inch strip with a resolution of 819×2,267 pixels. The main screen is reported to be 7.7 inches with a 1,689×2,213 pixels resolution. The battery capacity is expected to function as same as the last Galaxy Fold.

Another leak for the Galaxy Fold 2 arises from known tipster Ice Universe on Twitter. The tipster shared a photograph of the alleged Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 in its unfolded form also it shows a hole-punch design for the selfie camera on the proper side. It was also pointed out by one of the commenters that the placement of the leading camera is equivalent to that on the original Galaxy Fold. Samsung is anticipated to unveil the smartphones, along side some other devices at a meeting on August 5. However, there is no confirmation from the business on the exact same.

