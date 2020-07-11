Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G shown off from multiple angles in new video

Official-looking pictures of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G leaked last week now we are considering a video shared by leakster Evan Blass that presents off the Mystic Bronze variant of the foldable smartphone from multiple angles. You can check it out below.

The clip doesn’t include any specs of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G but because of TENAA we all know the smartphone won’t include any major changes, except the chipset. This was corroborated by XDA‘s Max Weinbach who said the largest difference involving the 4G and 5G versions of the Galaxy Z Flip may be the SoC – the former came with Snapdragon 855+ as the latter will arrive with the freshly announced Snapdragon 865+.

According to TENAA the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will pack a dual camera setup on the outside comprising one 12MP and one 10MP unit rather than the 12MP+12MP combo on its 4G counterpart, but citing publicly available information, Weinbach claims the 5G model may also pack two 12MP cameras on the outside but there’s a chance Samsung could be cropping the secondary 12MP sensor to 10MP.

So for the Z Flip 5G, the ONLY part that changes is the SoC. It’s the Snapdragon 865+. The cameras stay exactly the same at 12MP and 12MP. Same sensors too. Display is the same. Software is One UI 2.5 which is mostly unchanged. Hole is the same size. Battery is the same size. — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 10, 2020

Weinbach further claims that Galaxy Z Flip 5G will be 0.5mm thicker and 0.1mm taller compared to the 4G model.

Oh, also dimensions change a negligible amount. It’s 0.5mm thicker than the current flip and 0.1mm taller — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 10, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is anticipated to arrive on August 5 alongside the Galaxy Note20 series.