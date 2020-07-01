Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G is on TENAA, reveals no major changes in design

Samsung is getting ready to launch a brand new version of the Galaxy Z Flip with 5G on August 5, once the Galaxy Note20 is also expected to arrive. The new phone is rumored to truly have a Snapdragon 865+ chipset and a different pair of cameras, but today’s new photos on TENAA reveal practically no changes in the overall design. However, we do visit a silver color of the human body, which is different than some of the Mirror options Samsung initially introduced.









Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G

While the camera one on the within will wthhold the 12MP sensor, on the exterior the setup will be 12 MP + 10 MP, compared to 12 MP + 12 MP combo in the first Galaxy Z Flip.

The big foldable display is 6.7” AMOLED with 1080p resolution, while the outer smaller screen right alongside the dual camera is another AMOLED with an answer of 300 x 112 pixels.













Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G from more angles

Battery is listed as 2,500 + 704 mAh, meaning it is more likely to remain near to the 3,300 mAh, but with the internals of the new chipset, we might be up for a slight change in the charging department.

The CPU of the Snapdragon 865+ is expected to break the 3 GHz threshold, and TENAA hints only at that as well – the Z Flip 5G will have a processor that will go as high as 3.09 GHz.

Source (in Chinese) | Via