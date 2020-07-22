Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G goes official with Snapdragon 865+, two new colors

Samsung chose to tick one phone off its list for the August 5 Unpacked occasion and went on with the statement of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G today.

We’ve understood for weeks now that this was coming so there truly are not a surprises. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G acquires the majority of its hardware from the Galaxy Z Flip, however gets a new Snapdragon 865+ chipset with a 5G modem, and two new colors – Mystic Bronze and Mystic Grey.

The rest is primarily the same – the 5G design is 0.1 mm thicker at the hinge and weighs the very same 183 g. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G has a 6.7-inch 2636 x1080 px folding Dynamic AMOLED screen inside and a 1.1-inch 300 x112 px Super AMOLED cover display screen on the exterior.

There are two video cameras on the outdoors – a 12 MP routine snapper with f/1.8 aperture and a 12 MP ultrawide with an f/2.2 aperture. Inside sits a 10 MP f/2.4 selfie video camera with autofocus.

The One UI 2.1 operating on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G brings a couple of unique functions to make the most of the kind element, like Flex Mode, which divides some apps in two – like revealing the video camera viewfinder on the leading half of the screen and the controls on the bottom.

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G will go on sale in Mystic Bronze and Mystic Grey on August 7. In the United States it will be readily available through AT&T and T-Mobile priced $1,450 (that’s $70 more than the 4G design). There’s no word on the European prices yet.

This leaves Samsung’s Unpacked occasion on August 5 concentrated on the Galaxy Note20 and Note20 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, the Galaxy Buds Live and maybe the Galaxy Tab S7 duo.