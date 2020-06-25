Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G gets TENAA certified with dual batteries, support page goes live

The support page for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G rumored to reach on August 5 moved live on the company’s official South Korean site. It’s listed on the site with model code SM-F707N, which from the previous report we know could be the South Korean version of the clamshell foldable smartphone.

The support page doesn’t include any specs of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, but the smartphone has been certified by TENAA, which clears its way for launch in China.

Support page machine translated from Korean

The Galaxy Z Flip 5G could have a total of six model numbers and the one that’s bagged TENAA certification sports model code SM-F7070.

The listing on Chinese certifying authority’s website reveals the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will sport a 1.05″ secondary screen and pack two batteries – 2500mAh and 704mAh – rather than the 3,300 mAh cell the 4G variant shipped with.

A split listing on TENAA with full specs of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G isn’t viewable yet but popular Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station has shared the specs, which include a Snapdragon 865+ SoC and 6.7″primary AMOLED display of 2636×1080-pixel resolution.

The secondary screen on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will undoubtedly be smaller compared to the 4G variant’s, but it could have the same resolution – 300×112 pixels. Besides, the selfie camera is upgraded from 10MP to 12MP and the dual camera setup now includes one 12MP and one 10MP unit.

The weight, dimensions, and charging speed of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G remain exactly like its 4G counterpart.

Source 1 (in Korean), Source 2 (in Chinese) | Via 1, Via 2