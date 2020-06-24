Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G gets certified by Bluetooth SIG

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G rumored to arrive on August 5 has bagged Bluetooth certification, taking it a step closer to the launch.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4G

The listings on Bluetooth Launch Studio don’t divulge any specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip 5G other than confirming Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, but they do reveal a complete of six model codes of the clamshell foldable smartphone – SM-F707U, SM-F707W, SM-F707U1, SM-F7070, SM-F707U_SPR, and SM-F707B.













The last one passed through Geekbench recently with Snapdragon 865 SoC, 8GB RAM and Android 10, and a previous report claimed the international version will sport model code SM-F707B while SM-F707N will check out South Korea. However, it’s worth noting that SM-F707N is listed by Bluetooth Launch Studio as Bloom-X, which might be only a codename.

Rumors own it that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G will come in a whole new brown color, with other specs likely being exactly like its 4G counterpart.

