Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 865

Rumors are that Samsung is ready to launch a 5G version of the Galaxy Z Flip alongside the Note20 series and Fold2 at an August 5 event. Now the second-gen Z Flip was spotted in a Geekbench listing which details its key specs, namely the Snapdragon 865 chipset and 8GB of RAM.









The phone bears the SM-F707B model number, in line with previous findings and manged to score 970 points in the single-core test and 3,220 in the multi-core department. The phone boots Android 10 and will likely debut with Samsungs upcoming OneUI 2.5 on top.

According to speculation, Samsung will bring a new brown colorway for the Z Flip 5G. According to a 3C certification, the phone will ship with the same 15W charger as its predecessor.

Via