Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G also appears in Mystic Bronze

Samsung let it slip that the Galaxy Note20+ can be accessible in “Mystic Bronze” after the Galaxy Watch3 leaked in an identical “Bronze” colour. Now it’s Galaxy Z Flip 5G’s flip – the animation (courtesy of @evleaks) exhibits the cellphone from all sides in each closed and open positions.















Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G in Mystic Bronze

Like on the Note, the Mystic Bronze colour on the Flip comes with a frosted glass end. The present Z Flip has shiny glass on the surface (as do the Note10 fashions). Besides that there aren’t any main redesigns on the surface.

But there must be on the within – the outdated Snapdragon 855+ chipset of the unique will give option to the brand new Snapdragon 865+ chipset on the Galaxy Z Flip 5G. This would be the first cellular chipset to cross the three GHz mark and can also be used on the upcoming Galaxy Note20 telephones.

If you had been hoping for upgrades to the tiny exterior display or the digicam, these should wait till the Z Flip 2. But that’s in all probability coming subsequent yr, this yr (in early August in reality) we’ll get the brand new Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Galaxy Note20 flagships and sure a brand new Fold as nicely.