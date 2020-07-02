Samsung Galaxy Watch3 variants and prices detailed

Another extensive leak on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Watch3 was delivered by Evan Blass’ . The prolific leakster has detailed all the versions that the upcoming smartwatch will have.

The new bit is that the 45mm model includes a total of five variations. The Black color emerges with either black titanium body (Bluetooth only) or stainless steel case (Bluetooth and LTE versions) in Silver or Black. The Black stainless steel option will however only be accessible on the pricier LTE version.

The 41mm size will undoubtedly be stainless steel only in Silver or Bronze/Gold colors. Both color variations have Bluetooth and LTE configurations.

As for the price tag Evan Blass says that they can range between $400 and $600. It’s probably safe to assume that the LTE and the titanium models will surely cost more as the 41mm and Bluetooth only alterations will undoubtedly be somewhere in the $400 ballpark.

Source