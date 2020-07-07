Samsung Galaxy Watch3 photographed by the NCC, short teaser video leaks

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 has leaked yet again, now it’s photos of the smartwatch taken as part of the certification process by the NCC. They show the watch with a silver exterior and a black leather band.

Based on previous rumors, the watch human body will be made from stainless steel and can come in a few color options: Silver (pictured), Black and Bronze. There should be titanium option painted in Black too. Also, the watch will come in two sizes – 41 mm and 45 mm, with 1.2” and 1.4” screens, 247 mAh and 340 mAh batteries, respectively.

You may also see the included wireless charger, which outputs power at 5 W (the charger it self seems to be powered by an everyday USB-A to microUSB cable).





















Samsung Galaxy Watch3 (photos by the NCC)

Aas you can see in the photos, the rotating bezel is back. The watch ought to be available in LTE and Wi-Fi only flavors and will have an ECG sensor (though that feature may be region-locked) as well as tracking your blood circulation pressure.

Meanwhile, the latest tweet from leakster Evan Blass demos various watch faces and their widgets. The video also explains some key features like checking messages, answering calls and a music player (Spotify will allegedly be pre-installed in the US).

The current info is that the Galaxy Watch3 will undoubtedly be unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event on August 5 that may bring the new Galaxy Note20 phones as well as the two new foldables.

