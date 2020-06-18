Samsung Galaxy Watch3 bags Bluetooth certification

The image of Samsungs upcoming Galaxy Watch3 series is now clearer each day and now we’ve yet another certification listing which confirms the nearing release date. Both the 41mm and 45mm versions of the wearable were approved by the Bluetooth SIG with a few varieties of the SM-R845 and SM-R855 model numbers.









The only new bit of info revealed in the listings is that most versions of the Galaxy Watch3 can come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.









Yesterday we got our first look at the Galaxy Watch3 series thanks to a set of listings from South Koreas NRRA certification agency. The design will feature a get back of the rotating bezel with a slimmer profile and larger screen area than previous-generation Galaxy Watches.

Previously we learned that both versions will come with 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage. On the program side, we’re expecting Tizen OS 5.5. The Galaxy Watch3 series may also feature MIL-STD-810G and IP68 certification.

The Galaxy Watch3 series is likely to launch in July along with the upcoming Samsung Buds Live TWS earphones.

