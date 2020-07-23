Samsung Galaxy Watch3 appears in support pages, a stainless steel Wi-Fi only model this time

New support pages for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 have actually gone live– one for the 41 mm model and one for the bigger 45 mm watch. Both are noted two times, when with a stainless steel body and when without any reference of product.

Note that these are SM-R840 and SM-R850 while earlier this month we saw support pages for the SM-R845 The “5” at the end shows and LTE model, “0” indicates only regional connection.

There are 2 more, the R840 X and R850 X. However, the “X” generally means a demonstration system, so you’re not likely to see these readily available for purchase (though it appears that Walmart is attempting to eliminate old Galaxy Watch demonstration systems, SM-R810 X).

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45 mm (SM-R850) • Galaxy Watch 3 41 mm (SM-R840)

Anyway, previous leakages have actually provided great take a look at the 45 mm Galaxy Watch 3 in addition to the 41 mm one. There will be leather and metal wrist bands in addition to numerous color alternatives, consisting of “Mystic Bronze”.

The Watch 3 will be IP and MIL-STD ranked and function ATM5 water resistance and Gorilla Glass DX over the screen (1.4″ in the case of the 45 mm model, 1.2″ for the smaller sized one). They will run the most recent Tizen 5.5, naturally, and ought to include a GPS receiver and an ECG sensing unit.

According to @evleaks, the brand-new watches will cost in between $400 and $600 There’s talk of titanium variations too, those will be on the greater end of the cost scale.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will be formally revealed at the Unpacked occasion arranged for August 5. The stars of the program will be the Galaxy Note20 duo and the Z Fold 2, the Z Flip 5G could not wait and was revealed the other day.

