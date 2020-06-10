Samsung Galaxy Watch3 and bean-shaped Buds Live TWS earphones to be announced in July

Samsung was anticipated to unveil the Galaxy WatchThree on August 5 by way of a web based occasion alongside the Galaxy Fold 2 and Notice20. But new intel obtained by SamMobile claims we can’t have to wait that lengthy for the reason that Korean tech big will announce the Galaxy Watch3 in July.

The supply does not reveal a precise date of the revealing however claims that Samsung will introduce its bean-shaped TWS earphones, which is able to be known as Galaxy Buds Live, and the WatchThree subsequent month.

Samsung Galaxy Watch

The report additional states that each the Galaxy Watch3 and Galaxy Buds Live will go on sale across the August 5 Unpacked occasion.

The Galaxy WatchThree will come in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and latest certification by NBTC revealed the smartwatch will get an LTE model. It can even include built-in GPS and options like 5TM water resistance, Gorilla Glass DX, and MIL-STD-810G for sturdiness.

We do not have a lot details about the Galaxy Buds Live proper now, however leaked renders revealed their design. You can try the photographs beneath.











Leaked renders of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Source