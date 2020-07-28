Samsung Galaxy Watch smartwatch (42mm, GPS, Bluetooth) – Midnight Black (US Version with Warranty)



Price: $259.99

(as of Jul 28,2020 05:18:04 UTC – Details)



Live a stronger, smarter life with Galaxy Watch at your wrist. Rest well, stay active and keep stress at bay with built-in health tracking. Go for days without charging your watch. —the Bluetooth connection keeps everything at your wrist. *Compatible with select Bluetooth-capable smartphones. Galaxy Watch supported features may vary by carrier and compatible device. For best results, connect with compatible Samsung Galaxy smartphones.) **Battery life for Bluetooth (46mm) model is roughly three to four days. Battery life for LTE model and Bluetooth (42mm) model is roughly two to three days. Your results may vary. Case Material- Stainless Steel.

Go nonstop for days on a single charge; The wireless charger lets you power up without slowing down (Average expected performance based on typical use; Results may vary). Battery type and size – 270mAh

Available in 2 sizes and 3 colors, the Galaxy Watch offers stylish watch faces so realistic they hardly look digital; Plus, choose from a collection of interchangeable bands

Pairs with both Android and iOS smartphones via Bluetooth connection; Compatible Devices Samsung Smartphone, Non Samsung Android Smartphone(Android OS 5.0 and above RAM 1.5GB and above ), iOS 9.0 and above iPhone 5 and above

Included in Box: Galaxy Watch, Additional Strap(Large and Small included), Wireless charging Dock, Travel Adaptor, Quick Start Guide, User Manual (Warranty: 1 Year Standard Parts and Labor). OS: Tizen 4.0

Note: Kindly refere user manual before use