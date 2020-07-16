Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 W/ Enhanced Sleep Tracking Analysis, Auto Workout Tracking, and Pace Coaching (40mm, GPS, Bluetooth), Pink Gold – US Version with Warranty



The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is designed to help you learn more So you can achieve more. It goes beyond tracking steps And calories to offer actionable insights on everything from your running style to your heart rate.1 Connect seamlessly via Bluetooth to your favorite apps so you can keep moving and a sleek, all-new design means you can wear the Galaxy Watch Active2 everywhere from the gym to the pool to your bed. 1This device and related software are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, Mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease.

Comfortably sleek the Galaxy Watch Active2 is light enough to wear anywhere comfortably; It comes in aluminum or stainless steel and with a variety of faces, bands and finishes so it goes with anything. Compatible Devices – Samsung Smartphone, Non-Samsung Android Smartphone (Android OS 5.0 and above RAM 1.5GB and above), iOS 9.0 and above iPhone 5 and above

Keep your beat; You can see if your heart rate is where you want it with Galaxy Watch Active2. Get automatically alerted if your watch detects a high or a low heart rate. This Device and related software are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, Mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease

Level up your downtime; Galaxy Watch active2’s built in sleep tracker offers valuable insights on how to get a better night’s sleep. It also monitors your stress level and helps you recently with the integrated calm app. This Device and related software are not intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, Mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease

Battery built for endurance. The Galaxy Watch active2’s long-lasting battery can go for more than a 5 day on a single charge, and you can always get a quick boost from your compatible Galaxy phone with wireless power share. Works with Qi compatible Samsung devices (compatibility with non samsung Qi devices not guaranteed); speed and power efficiency of charge varies by device and may be restricted by cases or covers