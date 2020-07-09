Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 LTE Aluminium launches in India

Samsung has added the Galaxy Watch Active2 LTE in Aluminum to the already available Stainless Steel models in India. Now the maker’s LTE-capable selection of smart watches includes the Galaxy Watch in 46mm and 42mm and the Galaxy Watch Active2 in 40mm and 44mm.

The Aluminum Galaxy Watch Active2 LTE is made in India and you will be available through partner stores, leading trusted online retailers, Samsung’s web page, as well as Samsung Opera House, on July 11, coming in at INR 28,490. Buyers will have a selection between Cloud Silver, Aqua Black and Pink Gold.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 features a 1.4-inch 360x360px AMOLED display, a rotating bezel to navigate through its Tizen OS, constant heart rate monitoring and support for some 39 types of work-out.

