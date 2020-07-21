Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm, GPS, Bluetooth), Black – US Version with Warranty



Price: sc -

The lightweight, yet durable Galaxy Watch Active understands the way you work out. With auto workout tracking, you’ll have the power to reach new goals. Plus a suite of apps help you to monitor your stress and sleep while you stay connected. Low Usage: Upto 90 hours. Battery 247mAh (milli-Amp-hour).



Resolve to rest better; Helps you analyze your sleep patterns and encourages you to wind down to keep you refreshed and at your best; Compatible devices Samsung Smartphone, Non Samsung Android Smartphone(Android OS 5.0 and above RAM 1.5GB and above), iOS 9.0 and above iPhone 5 and above

Sends you real time alerts if ever detecting a high or low heart rate, so you can be more proactive about your heart health

Expand your Galaxy; Sync with your phone to stream your playlist, get notifications and more, right on your wrist

Thin; Light; Durable a thin, lightweight and durable swim ready design comes in a variety of colors and interchangeable bands

Lasts for days: Go non stop with a long lasting battery that lasts for days on a single charge