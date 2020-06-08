Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 support pages briefly appear, hinting imminent unveil

Samsung briefly put up support pages for the upcoming Galaxy Watch 3 on its South Korean web site and subsequently pulled them.

The only information the pages contained was the model number of the unit – four in this case. The SM-R840NZKAKOO/SM-R840NZSAKOO – which reference the 41mm model – and SM-R850NZDAKOO/SM-R850NZSAKOO – the 45mm. These are the non-cellular variants of the upcoming smartwatch, the cellular models have the SM-R845 and SM-R855 model numbers.

However we do know a few of the specs, thanks to the Galaxy Watch 3’s certification with Thailand’s NBTC. The case will be covered with Gorilla Glass XD and may have 5ATM water-resistance and cover some of the MIL-STD 810G certification for added durability.

Both the 41mm and 45mm will have LTE variants and all models will have GPS. Naturally the Galaxy Watch 3 will have a heart-rate monitor, and it is very likely it will likewise have blood circulation pressure monitoring. There’s a rumored Titanium model as well.

A recent rumor suggested that Samsung will hold an event for the Galaxy Note20 series and the Galaxy Fold 2 on August 5, there’s a good chance the Galaxy Watch 3 can make its official appearance along side those.

Source