Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 stars in hands-on video ahead of launch

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 series has actually frequently been in the report mill recently, exposing most of its crucial specifications. The smartwatch is anticipated to debut on August 5 along with the Note20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Tab S7 series. Now we have our very first hands-on video of the unreleased wearable which provides us an in-depth take a look at its look, software application and crucial functions.

The 41 mm variation of the Watch 3 includes a 1.2 inch AMOLED screen, 8GB storage and Tizen OS 5.5. The design in the video sports a leather strap though we’ll likewise see metal and silicone choices also. We can likewise see the turning bezel as the user goes through the user interface revealing out the Tizen user interface.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N8N04 mm1EjI

Via