Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 review: small changes to a known formula

Five years because the very first Apple Watch and a complete 7 years on from Samsung’s Galaxy Gear, we understand what a smartwatch is. We understand that it’s not going to change your mobile phone anytime quickly, that it will require to be charged every day or 2, which its finest functions are for physical fitness tracking and seeing notices when your phone isn’t in your hand.

Samsung’s newest smartwatch, the $399-and-up Galaxy Watch 3, does refrain from doing anything to alter those expectations. In reality, there isn’t much distinction in between the Galaxy Watch 3 and any smartwatch that’s come out in the previous couple of years– a minimum of in regards to core performance. If you have actually handled to neglect or prevent smartwatches for the previous half-decade, the Watch 3 isn’t going to alter your mind or win you over.

None of that is to state the Galaxy Watch 3 is a bad smartwatch or perhaps a bad item. On the contrary, the Watch 3 satisfies the meaning and expectations that we have actually accepted for smartwatches completely sufficiently. It does the important things we anticipate a smartwatch to do– track your activity and offer fast gain access to to notices– simply fine. And if you’re an Android (or perhaps much better, a Samsung) phone owner searching for a brand-new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3 is a great choice.