Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 official renders and retail package surface online in fresh leak

Samsung is coming a cropper at managing the leakages exposing its approaching gadgets that will debut on August 5, with among them being the Galaxy Watch 3 smartwatch. After appearing in dripped images and a hands-on video, declared hi-res official renders of the upcoming Samsung smartwatch have actually appeared online, and its retail package has actually dripped too.

Display 1.2 inches (41 mm), 1.4-inch (45 mm)

SuperAMOLED

360 x 360 pixels

Gorilla Glass DX Software Tizen OS 5.5 Processor Exynos 9110 Storage 8 GB RAM 1GB Connectivity WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, GPS Build Details MIL-STD-810 G, 5 ATM, IP68 Battery 247 mAh (41 mm)

340 mAh (45 mm)

We get to see the Galaxy Watch 3’s 41 mm version in Titanium Silver and Bronze colors, while the 45 mm design is illustrated in Titanium Black and Titanium Silver tones. The previous will load a 1.2-inch screen, while the latter will provide a 1.4-inch panel, both with a 360 x 360 pixel resolution. At the heart is the Exynos 9910 chip and there will be optional LTE designs too.

Additionally, a tipster has actually likewise dripped a live picture of the Galaxy Watch 3’s retailpackage The retail package is non-flashy and it appears that you will just get the standard requirements inside the package that consists of the smartwatch itself, the charging cradle and some documents.