Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Name Tipped via NBTC Certification Listing, US FCC Listing Hints at Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 appears to be another smartwatch by the company because the name has been spotted in an on line certification listing, along with the model numbers. As per early in the day reports, the upcoming Galaxy smartwatch is sold with model numbers SM-R845 and SM-R855 for the LTE models, and SM-R840 and SM-R850 for the Wi-Fi only models. While the SM-R845 includes a 45mm dial, the new listing states that the SM-R855 model is for the 41mm dial Galaxy Watch. Additionally, Samsung has create support pages for the SM-R840 and SM-R850 watches.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 moniker was spotted in Thailand’s NBTC certification listing for model number SM-R855. Along with hinting at the name, the listing states the size for this watch is 41mm and also mentions LTE support. It doesn’t reveal anymore specifications of the Galaxy Watch 3. Gadgets 360 was able to independently verify this listing.

Additionally, support pages for a smartwatch with model numbers SM-R840NZSAKOO, SM-R840NZKAKOO, SM-R850NZSAKOO, and SM-R850NZDAKOO have already been set up, as first spotted by MySmartPrice. While the support pages do not reveal any information about the watch, they hint at an imminent launch in the near future.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 specifications (expected)

Talking concerning the different variants of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, they were spotted in a US FCC listing aswell towards the finish of May, as per a report by Droid-life. The listing suggested some of the key specifications of the watches, along with stating that the SM-R840 and SM-R845 have a 45mm dial size while the SM-R850 and SM-R855 have 41mm dial size. Further, the watches have a stainless-steel case and so are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass XD. They likewise have 5ATM water resistance and MIL-STD 810G certification. They may feature heart-rate sensors and GPS, for both LTE and non-LTE variants. They are required to support wireless charging at up to 5W.

