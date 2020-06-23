Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 appears in new photos, this time it’s powered on

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is placed to bring straight back the rotating bezel following the Active models swapped it out for a capacitive version. We saw that in photos for the certification process, now new photos have surfaced plus they a powered-on watch.

As you can view the UI hasnt changed much which is still heavily reliant on the rotating bezel to scroll through the menus, the set of recent apps and other portions of the UI. The watch is expected to emerge with the new Tizen 5.5 OS, that is currently on its 2nd public milestone

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will come in two sizes  41 mm and 45 mm, aka SM-R840 and SM-R850. These may have 1.2 and 1.4 screens, respectively, and will also be both IP68 and MIL-STD-810G rated. The watch will pack 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB storage (which chipset will soon be used is unknown). The two sizes will also have LTE versions (R845 and R855).

We are expecting Samsung to announce the new smartwatch along with the Buds Live TWS (the beans) next month.

