Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Alleged Live Images Leaked via Korean NRRA Website

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 alleged live images have leaked through Korean National Radio Research Agency (NRRA) website. The listings carry the model numbers SM-R850 and SM-R840 and the item name – Galaxy Watch 3, along side two pictures of the case. The two pictures show the various dial sizes, 41mm and 45mm, that the smartwatch is anticipated to come in, along side some of the visual details present on the case. This comes right after the specifications for the Galaxy Watch 3 were reportedly leaked.

As seen on the NRRA website that lists the SAR values of devices, you will find allegedly two Galaxy Watch 3 models listed namely, SM-R850 and SM-R840 that, from previous leaks, we all know correspond to the 41mm and 45mm variants of the smartwatch. Both seem to have a similar design with two buttons on the right side. There also seems to be a rotating dial on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. The smartwatch models in the pictures appear to be the stainless steel variants. The rim of the glass screen can be seen with the minutes numbering.

The listing was initially spotted by MySmartPrice and independently verified by Gadgets 360.

Talking about the specifications of the Galaxy Watch 3, it is known to come in 1.2-inch and 1.4-inch display sizes for the 41mm and 45mm models, respectively. The smartwatch is anticipated to feature 8GB of internal storage, 1GB of RAM, GPS, 5ATM water resistance, and MIL-STD 810G certification, as per the recent report. The Galaxy Watch 3 will reportedly also have a heart rate monitor and ECG sensor. The 41mm smartwatch is thought to come with a 247mAh battery as the 45mm smartwatch is thought to come with a larger 340mAh battery.

As of now, Samsung has not shared any information about the specifications of the Galaxy Watch 3. Notably, the official support pages for model numbers SM-R840NZSAKOO, SM-R840NZKAKOO, SM-R850NZSAKOO, and SM-R850NZDAKOO recently went live and are thought to be for the four different Galaxy Watch 3 variants – 41mm size with/without LTE and 45mm size with/without LTE.

Is OnePlus 8 Pro the perfect premium phone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can sign up to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or perhaps hit the play button below.