Samsung Galaxy Watch 2019 (46mm) Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS Smartwatch, SM-R800 – International Version (Silver)

Made to last The Galaxy Watch takes on life with military-grade durability, swim-ready water resistance and Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ that prevents the display from getting scratched. This device passed military specification (MIL-STD-810G) testing against a subset of 10 specific conditions, including drops from 4.9 feet, extreme temperatures, dust, shock/vibration, and low pressure/high altitude. Water-resistant up to 50 meters per ISO standard 22810:2010. Not intended for scuba diving. Avoid excessive, sudden temperature changes and high-velocity activities. Rinse in fresh water/dry after use in sea water or chlorinated water.



Go nonstop for days on a single charge. The wireless charger lets you power up without slowing down. (Average expected performance based on typical use. Results may vary.)

Available in two sizes and three colors, the Galaxy Watch offers stylish watch faces so realistic they hardly look digital. Plus, choose from a collection of interchangeable bands.

Pairs with both Android and iOS smartphones via Bluetooth connection.

Included in Box: Galaxy Watch, Additional Strap(Large and Small included), Wireless charging Dock, Travel Adaptor, Quick Start Guide, User Manual (No Warranty). **International Model does NOT have the option for Samsung Pay**