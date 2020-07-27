Samsung Galaxy Unpacked trailer teases five new devices to be unveiled on August 5th

Samsung’s next huge hardware occasion, Galaxy Unpacked, is validated for August 5th, and a new trailer from the phone maker recommends we can anticipate to see five hardware devices unveiled on the day.

The shapes of all five are revealed at the start and end of the trailer listed below. And evaluating by the shapes and the leakages we have actually seen up until now, this is what we’re anticipating to see: the new Galaxy Note 20 (routine and Ultra variations); the collapsible Galaxy Fold 2; the Galaxy Watch 3; the bean-shaped Galaxy Buds Plus; and theGalaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus tablets

.

So not rather a universe of galaxies, however a healthy number all the very same.

Every gadget on that list has actually been dripped in one method or another, however, as constantly, such leakages are provisionary, and we’ll be curious to see what really gets revealed onstage. There’s likewise the outdoors opportunity that Samsung has actually handled to keep some info to itself which there’ll be news to find out at the occasion. But do not hold your breath on that.

The Galaxy Unpacked occasion will be streaming on Wednesday, August 5th, at 10 AM ET. Make sure to check in on The Verge to catch all of the news as it takes place.