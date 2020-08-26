Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Tab S7+ to start shipping in India from September 7

Samsung revealed a lot of brand-new items previously this month, that include the Galaxy Note20 series, Galaxy Z Fold2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ tablets. Except for the Galaxy Z Fold2 and the Tab S7 lineup, all other items are currently readily available for purchase in India, however if the current report is to be thought, the Tab S7 set will start shipping in the nation from September 7, indicating pre-orders must start any minute now.

Samsung hasn’t exposed the Indian cost of the Galaxy Tab S7 duo yet, however it’s currently noted on the business’s regional online store in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze colors with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ are powered by the Snapdragon 865+ SoC and pack 120Hz screens, however the Tab S7 features an 11″ LCD of 2560×1600 pixel resolution, whereas the Plus model sports a 12.4″ Super AMOLED panel having a resolution of 2800×1752 pixels.

The routine Tab S7 loads an 8,000 mAh battery, whereas the Tab S7+ ships with a 10,090 mAh cell – both charging at up to 45W. The vanilla Tab S7 includes a side-mounted finger print reader, however the Plus design gets an in- screen option.

Both the Tab S7 and Tab S7+ included the S Pen stylus, having a latency of 26ms and 9ms, …