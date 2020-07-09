Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ specs revealed, 45W charging confirmed

Most of the specs and the style traits of Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S7 lineup have just been revealed because of a new leak from a trusted source.

According to insiders close to SamMobile the Galaxy Tab S7+ will be managing a Snapdragon 865+ SoC and the 5G-enabled version of the tablet will support sub-6GHz 5G networks. The 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display will carry an answer of 2800 x 1752px and, obviously, support S Pen functionality.

Qualcomm’s current fastest SoC will soon be paired with either 6GB or 8GB of RAM while storage will be 128GB and 256GB, respectively.

Earlier reports said that the tablet will be carrying a massive 10,090 mAh battery and we are pleased to hear confirmation about that. Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will likely embrace Samsung’s 45W fast charging over the USB PD standard, at least based on Danish certification database, which mentions the Tab S7+’s model number.

Going by the renders from before and today’s report, the Galaxy Tab S7+ will have two cameras on its right back – 13MP and 5MP, while the front will accept an 8MP one. Samsung’s One UI 2.5 based on Android 10 will run out of the box.

Last, but not least, the report mentions an under-display fingerprint reader but we are uncertain whether its an optical one or ultra-sonic solution like we saw on the Galaxy S and Note lineups.

Source 1 • Source 2