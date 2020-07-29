Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series leaks reveal the price and give us a closer look at its design

It would be an understatement to state that Samsung is having a tough time keeping all the Galaxy Tab S7 leaks under the covers. After renders and in-depth requirements of the Galaxy Tab S7 duo emerged online, we now have more hi-res pictures of the upcoming flagship Android tablets together with their anticipated rates for the European market.
Starting with the dripped images, tipster Evan Blass has shared more high quality renders of the Galaxy Tab S7series We get a in-depth look at the folio keyboard case that Samsung will provide, together with the enhanced S Pen which appears to have a curvier profile this time around and will likewise enhance on the latency numbers.
Additionally, tech reporter Nils Ahrensmeier (in cooperation with Techniknews) has actually dripped the declared market price of the Galaxy Tab S7 for the European market. Here’s just how much the upcoming Samsung tablets may cost (costs discussed listed below lack BARREL for the European market):
|Variant
|Price
|Galaxy Tab S7 (128 GB, Wi-Fi)
|EUR681 ( ~ $800/Rs 69,800)
|Galaxy Tab S7 (128 GB, LTE)
|EUR778 (~ $910/Rs 68,300)
|Galaxy Tab S7+ (265 GB, Wi-Fi)
|EUR954 (~ $1,120/Rs 83,800)
|Galaxy Tab S7+ (265 GB, 5G)
|EUR1,149 (~ $1,350/Rs 1,00,900)