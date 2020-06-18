Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 S-Pen stylus gets FCC certified

Samsung is rumored to unveil the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ tablets in July or August. There’s no word from the Korean tech giant concerning the Tab S7 duo yet, but as a result of the leaked renders we already know what they will seem like.

Both tablets have designs like the Galaxy Tab S6’s and so they also have grooves on their backs for the S-Pen styluses. We have not seen the specific S-Pen for the Tab S7 yet, but now it is often certified by the FCC, hinting at an imminent launch.









Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 CAD renders

The FCC listing doesn’t reveal the design or features of the Tab S7’s S-Pen, besides revealing its model number (EJ-PT870) and some specs like frequency range, modulation technique and amount of channels.

The Tab S7 and S7+ both passed through Geekbench recently with Snapdragon 865 SoC and 6GB RAM underneath the hood. The Tab S7 is rumored to pack an 11″ display whereas the Plus model will sport a 12.4″ screen – both having a refresh rate of 120Hz.









Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ CAD renders

Both models will sport dual rear cameras and have 5G support, at the very least in the US and Europe, nevertheless the smaller version will pack a 7,760 mAh battery as the larger one will ship with a 9,800 mAh cell.

Via