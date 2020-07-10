Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ live images and Tab S7 render leak

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Tab S7 line has been frequenting the rumor mill for the last couple weeks and we’ve got recommended of what things to expect from the brand’s flagship tablets. Now, listings on Safety Korea’s database gives us a live look at the Galaxy Tab S7+ from the leading and straight back.

We can clearly see this will be a large device measuring in at around 280mm in length and 185mm wide (the Tab S6 is 244.5 x 159.5mm for reference) as it’s likely to carry a 12.4-inch AMOLED display. The image also shows us the selfie camera will retain its placement in the middle of along side it bezel.









Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ certifications

The straight back reveals a clean design with AKG branding and an elongated strip which houses dual cameras, an LED flash and will even likely serve as an area to hold the S Pen stylus. Apart from the images, we could also see two distinct model numbers in the certifications with SM-T975N and SM-T976N which are likely the LTE and 5G types of the device.

Meanwhile, we got another render of the Tab S7 courtesy of Evan Blass, which reveals the identical design to the plus-sized Tab S7.

The Tab S7 series is likely to launch with the Snapdragon 865+ chipsets, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Both tablets are rumored to come with 120Hz refresh rate displays, dual 13MP + 5MP cameras and the latest OneUI 2.5 on top of Android 10. The Tab S7 is likely to carry a 7,760 mAh battery while the Tab S7+ can come with an enormous 10,090 mAh cell.

