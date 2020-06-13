Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ key specs revealed by Geekbench

Yesterday we got our first go through the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, which is anticipated to arrive in July or August. Alongside that, Samsung is rumored to unveil the Galaxy Tab S7+ which has appeared on Geekbench using its key specs.

The Galaxy Tab S7+, sporting model code SM-T976B, runs Android 10 and has 6GB RAM onboard, but there might be other RAM variants aswell that are yet to be confirmed.









Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 leaked CAD renders

The benchmark database lists the motherboard on the Galaxy Tab S7+ as “kona”, which corresponds to the Snapdragon 865 SoC. This aligns with previous rumors of the tablet having the Snapdragon 865 chipset at the helm.

Geekbench doesn’t reveal any other specs of the Galaxy Tab S7+, but rumor has it that the tablet will sport a 12.4″ 120Hz display, pack a 9,800 mAh battery and support 5G networks in the usa and Europe.

More details about the Galaxy Tab S7 lineup should surface in the coming weeks.

Via