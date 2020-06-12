Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 design revealed through leaked images

We’ve been hearing in regards to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for yesteryear couple of months now and today we get our first consider the Korean company’s upcoming tablet courtesy of OnLeaks, who shared CAD renders of the Galaxy Tab S7 together with French web log Pigtou.

The Galaxy Tab S7 doesn’t look all that different from its predecessor – the Galaxy Tab S6. The Tab S7 is rumored in the future in two sizes – 11″ and 12.4″ – and usually the one we are taking a look at right now could be the 11″ model, which OnLeaks claims is 253.7mm long, 165.3mm wide and 6.3mm thick (7.7mm with the camera bump).

On the right side of the screen could be the selfie camera and round the back, we get a dual camera setup aligned vertically in the top-left corner with the flash, which can be replaced with the third camera. We'll need to wait for additional information to emerge from split up sources to ensure.









Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 CAD renders

Like the Galaxy Tab S6, the Galaxy Tab S7 also offers a groove below the trunk cameras for the S-Pen stylus. And the Samsung logo that has been placed in the middle on the Tab S6 is moved below the S-Pen groove on the Tab S7.

On the right side of the Galaxy Tab S7 is microSD/SIM card slot, volume rocker and the power button, which seemingly have a fingerprint reader embedded. That's surprising since the Tab S6 was included with an in-display solution.









Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 CAD renders

The USB-C port is located at the end of the Tab S7, but you do not get the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 11″ Galaxy Tab S7 is rumored to pack a 7,760 mAh battery, whereas the more expensive model is said to have a 9,800 mAh cell beneath the hood. Both models are rumored to truly have a Snapdragon 865 SoC at the helm and support 5G networks, at least in america and Europe.

There’s no official word from Samsung in regards to the Galaxy Tab S7 yet, but the tablet is anticipated to arrive in July or August.

