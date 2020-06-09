Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 battery certified, Tab S7+ also on the way

A new certification listing on Chinas 3C database unmasked the possible battery for Samsungs upcoming Galaxy Tab S7. The battery is expected to have the EB-BT875ABY model number and 7,760 mAh capacity, up from the 7,040 mAh cell on the Tab S6. The Tab S7 is likely to launch with an 11-inch AMOLED display and Snapdragon 865 chipset with 5G support.







Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 certification

In addition, Samsung is expected to bring a Tab S7+ with a more substantial 12.3-inch display. The plus-sized Tab S7 was spotted in a Bluetooth SIG certification bearing the SM-T976B model number. The listing confirms the slates naming in addition to its Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. According to speculation, the Tab S7+ will arrive with a 9,800mAh battery.







Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ listing

Previously the only details on the Tab S7 series unmasked it will have 5G support in Europe and the US. Both tablets are anticipated to launch in July, leaving the required time for more information to emerge.

Source | Via 1  2