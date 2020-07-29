Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7+ pop up on Google Play Console, new images appear

Samsung is expected to launch two tablets during its Unpacked event on August 5 – the Galaxy Tab S7 and the Galaxy Tab S7+. We saw their full specs sheet earlier this week, and now both slates appeared on Google Play Console, confirming some of the key hardware.

At the same time, Evan Blass posted shared some official images, confirming what we know so far – thin bezels, revamped S Pen, and lack of any fingerprint scanners, meaning the sensor will make its way underneath the AMOLED panel.













Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 • Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

The Galaxy Tab S7 will be available in Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + LTE models. However, the Tab S7+ will have one extra with 5G compatibility and is expected to arrive at markets where the next-gen networks are already widely available.

The Google Play Console listings also say Snapdragon 865+ and 6/8 GB RAM. The resolutions of the displays are also in line with previous leaks – 2,560 x 1,600 pixels for the Tab S7 and 2,800 x 1,752 px for the Tab S7+.













Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 series

While all the specs are out there, the price and availability remain to be detailed at Unpacked next week.

