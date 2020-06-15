Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 also passes by Geekbench

Just two days following the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ ceased by Geekbench, its smaller sized brother, typically the Tab S7 also ceased by the woking platform.









The standing was noticed bearing typically the SM-T870 design number plus managed some,509 details inside the single-core test and 12,945 in the multi-core section. The single-core test is usually slightly over what the Tab S7+ handled while the multi-core performance is within turn a bit lower than those of typically the plus-sized version.









Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 CAD renders

As expected the Galaxy Tab S7 provides a Snapdragon 865 chipet paired with 6GB RAM plus runs Android 10. Its also thought to come with an 11-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, 5G support plus 7,760 mAh battery pack.

