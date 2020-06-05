Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Support Teased to Launch in India Soon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is about to launch in India quickly. The Korean big has began teasing the arrival of the brand new pill in the market. The pill was unveiled in Indonesia in April and it’s seemingly to arrive in the Indian market quickly. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with S Pen assist, a single digital camera setup on the again, and a big 7040mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will sit alongside the vanilla Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 mannequin that’s already on sale in the Indian market.

The firm has taken to Twitter to tease the arrival of Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite. The teaser video reveals a slight portion of the pill, and confirms that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is launching in India quickly. An precise launch date shouldn’t be talked about, however Samsung ought to make that announcement in the approaching days. The video comes with the caption, “See what the future holds. A super carryable note-taking companion coming soon.” Samsung is touting the pill to be gentle weight, and the teaser confirms assist for S Pen. Whether the S Pen comes bundled contained in the retail field or not stays to be seen.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 is priced on the official Indian website beginning at Rs. 59,900. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite ought to be priced decrease than the vanilla mannequin.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs

Because the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has already launched in Indonesia, specs of the pill are recognized. It runs on Android 10 primarily based One UI 2.0, and includes a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200×2,000 pixels) TFT show. There is an octa-core chipset powering the pill and a 4GB of RAM is packed inside. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite additional comes in 64GB and 128GB storage variants that may be expanded through devoted microSD card slot (up to 1TB).

On the again panel, there is a single 8-megapixel digital camera with auto-focus. The digital camera may also shoot movies in 1080p at 30fps.In phrases of the design, the entrance panel incorporates thick bezels related to the Galaxy Tab S6 and the hole-punch homes a 5-megapixel selfie digital camera. The pill packs a 7,040mAh battery, and connectivity choices embody 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS assist.

