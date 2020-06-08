Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Integration, Dolby Atmos 3D Sound Launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has been launched in India with S Pen support and a 10.4-inch display. The new tablet is a toned-down variant of the Galaxy Tab S6 that was launched in the united states in October last year. Globally, Samsung unmasked the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite as its latest Galaxy-series tablet in April. The tablet comes in Wi-Fi and LTE options and has three distinct colour options to select from. Furthermore, you will find features including a dedicated Samsung Kids mode and a Bixby integration.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite price in India, launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite price has been set at Rs. 27,999 for the Wi-Fi only variant, while its LTE model comes at Rs. 31,999. The tablet comes in Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and Oxford Gray colour options. It will soon be available for pre-booking until June 16, using its sale scheduled from June 17. The Wi-Fi variant will be exclusive to Amazon and Samsung India e-Store. However, the LTE version will be available through select retail outlets, leading online portals, and Samsung India e-store.

Launch offers on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite include Galaxy Buds worth Rs. 11,900 at Rs. 2,999 or Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Book Cover worth Rs. 4,999 at Rs. 2,500 for customers pre-booking the tablet.

To recall, Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Indonesia earlier in the day this year with 64GB and 128GB storage options. The India model is, however, limited to the 64GB storage option only.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specifications, features

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top and features the 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200×2,000 pixels) TFT display. Under the hood, the tablet has an octa-core SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. There is really a single, 8-megapixel camera sensor at the rear that comes with an auto-focus lens. The tablet also has a 5-megapixel selfie camera in front.

Samsung has provided 64GB of onboard storage on the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that’s expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) by way of a dedicated setup. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light, and a gyroscope.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite packs a 7,040mAh battery that’s touted to provide up to 12 hours of Internet usage on a single charge. The tablet comes with the S Pen that has a 0.7mm tip and 7.03 grams of weight. There can be a Dolby Atmos 3D surround music that is paired with dual speakers powered by AKG. Besides, the tablet measures 244.5×154.3×7.0mm and weighs 467 grams.

