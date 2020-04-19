Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With 7,040mAh Battery, S Pen Support Launched

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite has actually ended up being the most recent tablet computer to sign up with Samsung’s item profile. The business has actually launched the brand-new tablet computer inIndonesia The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite includes S Pen and also will certainly be supplied in 3 colour choices and also 2 storage space designs. The tablet computer additionally loads a solitary cam on the back and also 7,040 mAh battery. As the name recommends, the brand-new tablet computer is the Lite variation of the Galaxy Tab S6 that includes a 10.5- inch display screen.

Samsung hasn’t disclosed the rate of the tablet today, nonetheless the Samsung Indonesia listing does disclose the storage space variation – 64 GB and also 128 GB. Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is additionally provided in Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink, and also Oxford Grey colour choices.

Samsung has not additionally specified the launch day of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and also it is additionally uncertain whether the brand-new tablet computer will certainly get to the Indian market. However, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can be anticipated to get here in the nation once it’s launched worldwide, as Samsung launched the Galaxy Tab S6 in India in 2 variations.

To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 was launched in August 2019 with a beginning rate ofRs 44,800

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite requirements

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite includes a 10.4- inch WUXGA (1,200 x2,000 pixels) TFT display screen together with an undefined octa-core chipset and also 4GB of RAM. The brand-new Lite tablet runs Android 10 with One UI 2.0 out of package.

In regards to the layout, the front panel includes thick bezels comparable to the Galaxy Tab S6 and also the hole-punch houses a 5-megapixel selfie cam. On the back panel, there’s a solitary 8-megapixel cam with auto-focus. The cam can additionally fire video clips in 1080 p at 30 fps.

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite even more is available in 64 GB and also 128 GB storage space variations that can be increased through specialized microSD card port (approximately 1TB). In regards to connection, the tablet computer has 3.5 mm sound jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and also GENERAL PRACTITIONER support.

Coming to the battery, the tablet computer loads a 7,040 mAh battery that the business asserts offer a video clip playback time of approximately 13- hrs. The brand-new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite actions 244.5 x1543 x7.0 mm and also considers 467 grams.

