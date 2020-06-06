Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to Launch in India on June 8, Amazon Teases

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will launch in India on June 8, an Amazon India itemizing suggests. The e-commerce web site has revealed a devoted web page teasing the beginning of pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and has even made the ‘Notify Me’ button reside. The South Korean firm has additionally began taking registrations of curiosity for the upcoming pill on its official web site. This comes only a day after Samsung teased the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite pill as ‘coming quickly’.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launch, pre-orders

The Amazon India web site has a dedicated page for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite indicating that the pill might be out there through the e-commerce large when it launches. The Amazon web page confirms that the machine might be up for pre-orders on June 8, suggesting that the pill might be launched in India the identical day i.e. Monday. It has even made the ‘Notify Me’ button reside for registration of curiosity. Amazon teases the pill to be skinny, gentle, and quick. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite can also be teased to include S Pen help.

Samsung India Twitter account can also be working a countdown to launch of Galaxy Tab S6 Lite that additional confirms the June Eight launch date.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is listed on the company site, and whereas it does not provide any details about the pill, there’s a ‘Register Now’ button that has gone reside. The Samsung India web site is asking for fundamental data like e mail ID and telephone quantity to notify customers when the product turns into out there.

The pill has already been unveiled that’s priced on the official Indian website beginning at Rs. 59,900. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite needs to be priced decrease than the common mannequin.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite specs

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite runs on Android 10-based One UI 2.0, and contains a 10.4-inch WUXGA (1,200×2,000 pixels) TFT show. There is an octa-core chipset powering the pill and 4GB of RAM packed inside. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite additional comes in 64GB and 128GB storage variants that may be expanded through devoted microSD card slot (up to 1TB). The pill packs a 7,040mAh battery, and connectivity choices embody 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, and GPS help.

On the again panel, there is a single 8-megapixel digital camera with auto-focus help. The digital camera also can shoot movies in 1080p at 30fps. In phrases of the design, the entrance panel incorporates thick bezels, related to the Galaxy Tab S6 and the hole-punch cutout homes a 5-megapixel selfie digital camera.

