Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite India launch set for June 8

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite unveiled in April will debut in India on June 8, revealed Samsung’s Indian department on Twitter.

We do not know the way a lot the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite will value in India, however we do know that will probably be bought via Flipkart and Amazon.in, with the latter accepting pre-orders after the value drop.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is constructed round a 10.4″ LCD of 2000×1200-pixel decision and has an Exynos 9611 SoC on the helm. The pill boots Android 10-based One UI 2 and has two reminiscence choices – 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. But it is presently unclear if each variants can be accessible in India.











Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Angora Blue colours

The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with two cameras – an 8MP fundamental digicam on the again and a 5MP selfie shooter on the entrance. The pill helps S-Pen stylus and packs a 7,040 mAh battery that fuels the whole bundle.

You can head this manner to take a look at our announcement protection of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for extra particulars.