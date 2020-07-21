Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4″, 64GB WiFi Tablet Angora Blue – SM-P610NZBAXAR – S Pen Included



With the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, you can leave your mark on whatever comes your way. The included S Pen lets you effortlessly create, edit, and navigate through your work. And its expansive display and sleek, lightweight build makes it perfect for entertainment on-the-go. Plus, up to 13 hours (Battery power consumption depends on usage patterns. Results may vary) of battery life ensures you keep chasing inspiration day or night.

The included S Pen makes it easier than ever to write notes and personalize photos and videos, all without needing to charge. The S Pen attaches magnetically right to your tablet so you can quickly put it down and pick it back up without losing it.

Slim Metal Design: Take this sleek, lightweight tablet anywhere. Its slim design slips right into your bag and comes in your choice of stylish colors.

Entertainment Ready: A vivid, crystal clear display draws you into content while dual speakers with sound by AKG supply spacious, Dolby Atmos surround sound.

Long-lasting Battery: A long-lasting battery lets you stream for up to 13 hours (Battery power consumption depends on usage patterns. Results may vary) on a single charge. The fast-charging USB-C port allows you to quickly get back to where you left off when you need to recharge.

Expandable Memory: Store all of your content with built-in 64/128GB internal memory. Expand your storage space anytime up to 1TB with a microSD card (Sold separately. Portion of internal memory occupied by existing content) .