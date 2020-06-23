Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 gets Android 10 with One UI 2

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 announced back in August 2018 with Android Oreo picked up the Android 9 Pie update last April and now it’s receiving its second major update by means of Android 10.

The Android 10 update for the Galaxy Tab S4 brings along One UI 2 and bumps up the Android security patch level on the tablet to June 1, 2020.

Additionally, the newest firmware produces Dark Mode, clearer app icons, improved layouts for titles and buttons, smoother animations, and new full-screen navigation gestures. It also incorporates Quick Share and Music Share features. The former allows users to quickly share files with nearby Samsung devices, whereas the latter allows you to share music using a Bluetooth audio device.

You can head over to the foundation link at the conclusion of this article for an in depth changelog of the update. But do note that this update, sporting build number T835XXU4CTF5, happens to be only rolling for the LTE version (SM-T835) of the Tab S4 in Europe.

If you possess one, you’ll receive a prompt in a few days and when you cannot wait for it to appear, you can check for the update manually by heading to the Settings > Software Update menu on your own tablet.

