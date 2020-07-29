Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6″; 16 GB Wifi Tablet (Black) SM-T560NZKUXAR



Price: $229.00

(as of Jul 29,2020 14:29:28 UTC – Details)



Stay connected to everything you love with the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6. Featuring a bright and spacious 9.6-inch screen, the Galaxy Tab E makes it easy to watch your favorite videos, snap photos, browse the Web, and more. Expandable storage up to 128 GB(1) lets you keep all your favorite media with you wherever you go, while a 7,300 mAh battery means you can stay entertained all day long.(2) Enjoy all your premium content in one convenient place with the Samsung Galaxy Essentials widget and share entertainment with the whole family worry-free, thanks to Kids Mode. With intuitive navigation, and one-touch access to customer support with the Samsung+ app, the Samsung Galaxy Tab E 9.6 offers the power and versatility you need to make every day more productive and fun.

system ram type: unknown

connectivity technology: Wireless