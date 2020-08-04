Samsung Galaxy Tab Active PRO 10.1″ | 64GB & LTE (UNLOCKED) Water-Resistant Rugged Tablet, Black – SM-T547UZKAXAA



Built to withstand rough weather conditions and take on the road with LTE cellular service, the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro tablet is built to help you achieve the best industrial performance anywhere your business takes you. The Galaxy Tab Active Pro i

ULTRA RUGGED & UNLOCKED — The 10.1-inch LTE-enabled 64gb Tab Active Pro tablet brings your business the heavy-duty tech it needs to get the job done on the road with reliable service form Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint networks. Built-in features inc

MILITARY-GRADE DURABILITY — MIL-STD-810G Certified and tested for drops, shocks, vibration, rain, dirt, mud, sand, water, altitude, freeze & thaw, temperature range, temperature shock, and humidity

LONG-LASTING BATTERY — Lasts up to 15 hours on a single charge with an easy-to-replace battery and quickly charges through the built-in POGO pin

WATER-RESISTANT TOUCHSCREEN — Wet Touch mode allows the touchscreen to be fully functional regardless of water and rain, while Glove Mode is perfect for cold weather or clinical environments. The Tab Active Pro can withstand being submerged in water for u

ADAPTABLE S PEN — IP68-Certified Samsung S Pen gives you the precision you need to write or tap no matter the conditions

UHD CAMERA & AR — Take pictures, videos, or scan labels with crystal clear 13.0 MP (rear) and 8.0 MP (front) cameras with UHD (3840 x 2160 @ 30 fps) quality. Google ARCore with AR Assist enables the Tab Active Pro to sense its environment, understand the

BIOMETRIC ACCESS — The fingerprint scanner brings biometric security to each tablet, while the facial recognition allows you to unlock the device with just a glance even while wearing gloves